Fresa's Drive Thru Menu

Joe Swec, signpainter and friend of @Arts & Recreation, working on the Fresa's menu boards. I think he's having fun?
Photo by the lovely Julie Cope - http://juliecope.com/

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
