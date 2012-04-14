Arts & Recreation

Fresa's Chicken al Carbon

Fresa's Chicken al Carbon restaurant branding
Hey Austin folks - Fresa's is opening Monday! The food is killer, and don't forget to pick up some tequila.. They have house-made aguas frescas margarita kits.

915 N. Lamar, next to Shoal Creek Saloon.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
