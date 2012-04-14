Brandon Mathis

Database stats (graph view)

svg mobile-first in-browser design ui data visualization graph
The graph view is rendered in SVG using D3.js and Backbone.js. Data is pushed in real time via Pusher. I'm designing this whole app with a mobile-first approach. In this shot the side navigation is collapsed because the browser window is between 320px and 550px wide.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
