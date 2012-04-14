Jonathan Wood

Telos WIP #1

Jonathan Wood
Jonathan Wood
  • Save
Telos WIP #1 embrace hug orphan logotype figure abstract
Download color palette

One of the soon to be purposed concepts. Haven't explored color yet. It's coming along.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Jonathan Wood
Jonathan Wood
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jonathan Wood

View profile
    • Like