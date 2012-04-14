Lael Tyler

Ex Libris Anonymous gets cresty

Ex Libris Anonymous gets cresty logo mark icon crest feather journal book nib
Secondary branding mark for the handmade vintage journal genies over at www.exlibrisanonymous.com. And my first shot. Ka-pow.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
any day now

