Jake Wiechman

Digital Art Experiment

Jake Wiechman
Jake Wiechman
  • Save
Digital Art Experiment
Download color palette

This was an experiment using various photos, textures, and elements. Some of these elements I used are significant to me and memorable.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Jake Wiechman
Jake Wiechman

More by Jake Wiechman

View profile
    • Like