Vincent Winberg

Vincent Winberg
Vincent Winberg
Medal icon bf3 medal stats app store ios icon battlefield 3
So I made this medal icon for a BF3 app (based of the M-COM attacker medal)

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Vincent Winberg
Vincent Winberg

