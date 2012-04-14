Wade Hammes

Personal Logo Revamp

Personal Logo Revamp logo branding
Took another stab at my personal logo, used some different colors, made the circle tighter.

See it in use here: http://wadehammes.com

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
