Bastien Wilmotte

My New Logo (+typo) (WIP)

Bastien Wilmotte
Bastien Wilmotte
  • Save
My New Logo (+typo) (WIP) calligraphy shape brush wip typo handwriting letter w b presentation personal logo
Download color palette

Working on my new logo.
Add my name.

B0b1f95522399af98ed67a2e9171e95b
Rebound of
My New Logo (WIP)
By Bastien Wilmotte
View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Bastien Wilmotte
Bastien Wilmotte

More by Bastien Wilmotte

View profile
    • Like