Alcalde Networking Illustration WIP 1

Alcalde Networking Illustration WIP 1
Working on another illustration for Alcalde. This time on networking.

I'd be a liar if I didn't say I was heavily influenced by @timboelaars and his really clean style.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
