Simon Stamm

vCard

Simon Stamm
Simon Stamm
  • Save
vCard web ui ux blue vcard navigation avatar button
Download color palette

A vCard I'm currently working on. Here is the full version:

http://cl.ly/FqXr

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Simon Stamm
Simon Stamm

More by Simon Stamm

View profile
    • Like