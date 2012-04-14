Rebecca Hayes

Lil Orphan Annie

A portrait of Little Orphan Annie that I made recently as part of my daily portrait challenge. Thinking about making this one into a print!

Full view over at the blog- www.366portraits.tumblr.com

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
