Simona Munteanu

'The Woman' promo illustration

'The Woman' promo illustration
Illustration made to promote a regional conference dedicated dedicated to successful business women.
( http://mediatic.ro/portfolio/project/thewoman )

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
