The Beauty Of Chaos

The Beauty Of Chaos
As part of a pitch, I wanted to create a lettering style that could convey the whole concept of the campaign. So in around a day and a half i created the letters from scratch as vectors in Illustrator, then played with it in Photoshop adjusting lights, colors an produced this final artwork. Type is cut and presented in diverse perspectives, but the game of forms and counterforms remains legible, creating a striking and unique visual style.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
