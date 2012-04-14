Nihad Nasupovic

Level 02 02 Rebound

Nihad Nasupovic
Nihad Nasupovic
  • Save
Level 02 02 Rebound level design 3d rendering cinema4d modeling terrain texture trees forest viadukt train rails railway rocks grass mud sediment
Download color palette

Here is the whole level. Some things are still missing :)

8dad2a1c224ee30dcb6588f42ef4242c
Rebound of
Level 02 02
By Nihad Nasupovic
Nihad Nasupovic
Nihad Nasupovic

More by Nihad Nasupovic

View profile
    • Like