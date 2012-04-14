Eddie Lobanovskiy

passion

passion lettering type font face calligraphy typography sketch pen pencil
another pen writing practice shot...

I asked my wife to throw some random words at me, this one came out kinda interesting. Found this pretty fun and challenging way to exercise. :D

Of course it could use more work, it's just how it came the first try... only thing I did is thickened the lines with some extra ink.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Founder & Creative Director at Unfold 🍉
