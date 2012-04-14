superdeluxesam

jupiter sketch

superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam
  • Save
jupiter sketch idea sketch planet poster jupiter simple
Download color palette

Just the initial rendering of an idea. Does it work at all? Currently wondering how much detail to put in or keep out.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam

More by superdeluxesam

View profile
    • Like