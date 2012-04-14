Marcos Batalla Brosig

Bunch Of Friends

Marcos Batalla Brosig
Marcos Batalla Brosig
  • Save
Bunch Of Friends autumn black burn club concert corn dark event fire halloween horror house light live magic moon music night nightlife party pumpkin scarecrow scary show spooky trick or treat wheat witch
Download color palette

This is a snippet of a Helloween Flyer which i created last year. This was a couple of fun to tweak those costumes and make a peace of Photoshop art of it. Here you can see the full package: http://graphicriver.net/item/scary-scarecrow-flyer-2-sizes-2-versions/632002?WT.ac=portfolio&WT.seg_1=portfolio&WT.z_author=TemplateRockers

Marcos Batalla Brosig
Marcos Batalla Brosig

More by Marcos Batalla Brosig

View profile
    • Like