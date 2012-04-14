Anna Debenham

Interviews

Anna Debenham
Anna Debenham
  • Save
Interviews avatars interview text
Download color palette

An interview post, with mugshots of the people talking. It's really fiddly making it work when there's a single line of text but also ones with multiple lines, without there being gaps that are too big or too small. Still needs some tweaking.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Anna Debenham
Anna Debenham

More by Anna Debenham

View profile
    • Like