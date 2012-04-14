Jeremy Tai Abbett

Jeremy Tai Abbett
Stuffle Logo logo heart slab serif hands
This logo for a new mobile app start-up is all about partnership. Echoing the font in the word mark, the goal was to create a feeling of care and partnership with a utilitarian aspect in addition to using a well known piece of iconography (the handshake creating a heart) and have people think, "I've seen this before.".

In addition to the overall branding, I did the complete UI for all of the elements.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
