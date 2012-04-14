Jonas Streit

Got two Dribbble Invites up for grabs, Any prospects want it?

Here are the rules:  
1. Follow me on dribbble to get my attention.
2. Like this shot.
 3. Tweet this shot.
4. Send me your best shot, 400 x 300 to mail@jonasstreit.dk

The winner will be announced on Twitter the 1th of May

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
