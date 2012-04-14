Peter Tait

Charity Website Dropdown

Peter Tait
Peter Tait
  • Save
Charity Website Dropdown charity dropdown navigation droid serif blue orange
Download color palette

Nearing the completion of a website redesign for a Charity.

Majority of visitors will be of a certain age and will lack computer knowledge so accessibility was key.
Eg. Contrasting colours are used such as orange for the buttons to help guide frequent and new visitors to different sections of the website.

PS. Thanks for the draft @Bruce Spang - much appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Peter Tait
Peter Tait

More by Peter Tait

View profile
    • Like