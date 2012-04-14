Meet the creators

Kerem Suer

Alright folks, this is my last shot for this project, we will hopefully ship this guy soon. This is the last screen of the 5 step walk through before you start using the app.

Follow the designer and developer of this app to keep up to date.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
