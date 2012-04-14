Chryz Von Schoettler

Night Versus Morning - Artwork

Night Versus Morning - Artwork artwork band cover poster
I have an electronic band called Night Versus Morning, whenever I have free time (sigh) I like to record and it's fun. This is the "logo" that I made for fun in one of our jammings, one of the perks of having a graphic designer as a vocalist.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
