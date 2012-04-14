PeHaa Hetman

Retro TV-set

PeHaa Hetman
PeHaa Hetman
  • Save
Retro TV-set tv retro vector vintage texture
Download color palette

A retro tv-set I used as a main element of the layout here : http://vcard.pehaa.com/ - an experiment with a v-card
You can download the .ai file here : http://pehaa.com/2012/02/vintage-free-vector-tv-set/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
PeHaa Hetman
PeHaa Hetman

More by PeHaa Hetman

View profile
    • Like