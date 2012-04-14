Jesse Dodds

Trialling a new icon style...

Jesse Dodds
Jesse Dodds
  • Save
Trialling a new icon style... icon glyph plane paper email subscriber user v-card
Download color palette

It's been a while since I've tinkered with icon work in Photoshop. Quite happy with how these are turning out, though :)

(Ignore the mismatched blurb copy)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Jesse Dodds
Jesse Dodds

More by Jesse Dodds

View profile
    • Like