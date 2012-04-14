Geoff Sanders

HireVegasTech.com Mobile Web View mobile ui mobile web html html5 interface user interface job board vegas las vegas screenshot
This is a screenshot of the mobile web version of HireVegasTech.com that I took a few days off recently to complete. It's a responsive UI that changes layout based on the width of the screen/browser. Design and programming done by me, big shout out to the ZURB Foundation rapid prototyping library btw...

