📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been working on a personal project and recently registered the domain name logomilk.com. The idea would be to eventually create 'yet another' logo gallery site. The usp with Logo Milk is that all logos submitted would be in black and white... in-fact the whole site would be monochromatic making it very distinct. I was just playing with the idea of showcasing logos in their purist form before web 2.0 or other effects entered the fray.
I would love to know what you guys think of this concept and the mark itself. Also, If any great web designers want to take this to the next level please get in touch : )