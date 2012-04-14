I have been working on a personal project and recently registered the domain name logomilk.com. The idea would be to eventually create 'yet another' logo gallery site. The usp with Logo Milk is that all logos submitted would be in black and white... in-fact the whole site would be monochromatic making it very distinct. I was just playing with the idea of showcasing logos in their purist form before web 2.0 or other effects entered the fray.

I would love to know what you guys think of this concept and the mark itself. Also, If any great web designers want to take this to the next level please get in touch : )