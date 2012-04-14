James Kwon
Holliston Sand Paper Business Cards

James Kwon for figmints
Holliston Sand Paper Business Cards
We were commissioned to do a branding/identity overhaul for a local sand company here in RI. We blew them away when we came back with this logo silkscreened on 400grit sand paper, bonded to heavy black paper (that's where the staggered color of the edges is coming from), and backs are letterpressed in white.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
