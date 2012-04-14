James Kwon
Holliston Sands Alternate Business Cards

Letting the macro shine a bit here. Holliston Sand sells sand and gravel to more places than you would imagine. Here's an alternate business card that we did for them recently. Can't wait to show you their NICE cards.

PS, we're printing with MOO, so we can get some different pictures on the backs.

