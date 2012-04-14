CJ

Sometime you've gotta get your hands dirty

Sometime you've gotta get your hands dirty
While painting this lettering I found a completely unintentional "x" mark on my finger, probably caused by touching the edge of the paint can twice in different positions. This amused me enough to snap a photo.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
