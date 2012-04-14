Brad Albright

Rose Enveloped by Thorns - detail

Rose Enveloped by Thorns - detail rose thorn vine drawing illustration painting print flower illustrator wacom
Digital illustration detail. Wacom tablet / adobe illustrator.
http://www.etsy.com/listing/97515018/rose-enveloped-by-thorns-11x14-poster

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
