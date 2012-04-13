Favolla

Wolf nº2 wolf illustration 3d render
So, the 3D version of the Wolf came up very different. We picked up some photo references for the colors of the fur, based at the brazilian "Lobo Guará". We also added some shape to the fur on the head, and changed a bit the hair. It's not the final version. Still need some improvements in the fur and another things. What do you think?

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
