RGB Spacebots

RGB Spacebots space mechanic bots nebula science fiction rub
Center bot was made in 2009. As i was digging through some older designs I decided to create two more awesome spacebots.

Full view (highly recommended):
http://cl.ly/1W3M0G1o0R3S0n0e0v47

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
