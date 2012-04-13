Carina Reis

Panic Sausaged

Panic Sausaged panic sausage pink illustrator illustration vector fork
Completed Illustration of Panic Sausage
Based on an old design I made back in 2008 http://goo.gl/aeHXz

See full illustration here- http://goo.gl/o8DII

Sausage WIP
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
