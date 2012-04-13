Steve St. Pierre

Ottawa Skateboard Community Association

Ottawa Skateboard Community Association
Similar to Build, but there's the 'O' for Ottawa and nuts and bolts are what hold skateboards together – this is what will hold the local skate community together.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
