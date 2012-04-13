Jordan Borth

Save Your Masterpiece

Jordan Borth
Jordan Borth
  • Save
Save Your Masterpiece popover save button lock private public getloupe.com collage photos shapes
Download color palette

Revised the Loupe save popover. Made public vs private more visible. Cleaned up some spacing issue and nomenclature.

Can be seen live at http://getloupe.com/create

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Jordan Borth
Jordan Borth

More by Jordan Borth

View profile
    • Like