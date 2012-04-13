Nihad Nasupovic

Level 02 02

Nihad Nasupovic
Nihad Nasupovic
  • Save
Level 02 02 level design 3d rendering cinema4d modeling terrain texture trees forest viadukt train rails railway rocks grass mud sediment
Download color palette

This is number two of levelpack two. "Röstigraben" features castles, viadukts and deep riverbeds ;)

Nihad Nasupovic
Nihad Nasupovic

More by Nihad Nasupovic

View profile
    • Like