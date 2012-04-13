Cesar Torres

iPhone App: Loupe

Had a fun time creating this loupe-like UI element, used to denote a point on a Cartesian coordinate system. Nailing down the colors was the hardest part, but adding a white radial overlay gradient to the center softened the origin. Ugh, math.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
