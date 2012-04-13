Steven Crouch

Fender™ Premium Audio website

Steven Crouch
Steven Crouch
  • Save
Fender™ Premium Audio website ui ux interactive design layout fender premium audio volkswagen vw vw beetle
Download color palette

Snapshot from Fender™ Premium Audio website ... the sound system exclusively featured in 2012 model Volkswagen vehicles.
www.fender.com/premiumaudio

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Steven Crouch
Steven Crouch

More by Steven Crouch

View profile
    • Like