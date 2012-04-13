Austin Bales

The Google guy exercises

Austin Bales
Austin Bales
Hire Me
  • Save
The Google guy exercises avatar exercise mad men rebound google google plus svelte weight-loss clean cut brogrammer
Download color palette

:-P

Couldn't help it! I want a generic avatar to look more iconically generic, and less roundy. I also dislike the rounded shoulders thing for these kind of icons – too cartoony for such a neutral icon, in my most humble opinion.

I left the border, but I'd say cut it (I'm sure they're other requirements at work there though)

76e78f949f9972a06db58914d03b3bc4
Rebound of
The Google guy gets a haircut.
By Morgan Allan Knutson
Austin Bales
Austin Bales
I help people make products.
Hire Me

More by Austin Bales

View profile
    • Like