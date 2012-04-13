Torgeir Sollid

Type Experiment

Torgeir Sollid
Torgeir Sollid
  • Save
Type Experiment cinema 4d extruded typography 3d fillet blue motext blackletter
Download color palette

Experimenting with (typo)graphic elements in C4D. Here I've applied different shaders to base shape, fillet radius and caps.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Torgeir Sollid
Torgeir Sollid

More by Torgeir Sollid

View profile
    • Like