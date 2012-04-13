Damian Kidd

Acorn

Damian Kidd
Damian Kidd
  • Save
Acorn new fibonacci rebrand texture acorn nature branding logo
Download color palette

I have reworked the the upper part of the acorn to appear fatter and overall hopefully less phallic! I am positive its just you dirty minded dribbble folk haha!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Damian Kidd
Damian Kidd
Designer Dad

More by Damian Kidd

View profile
    • Like