Bethany Heck

There is No Fold

Bethany Heck
Bethany Heck
  • Save
There is No Fold tshirt web design
Download color palette

The fine folks I work with at Upstatement have a message to spread to every client who fears placing any content below the fold. Il n'y a pas de plige. There is no fold.

We're thinking about selling them, leave a comment if you're interested!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Bethany Heck
Bethany Heck

More by Bethany Heck

View profile
    • Like