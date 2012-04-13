Ryan Coughlin

Event - Tally

Ryan Coughlin
Ryan Coughlin
Hire Me
  • Save
Event - Tally ui interface overview receipt
Download color palette

Building out the event overview/tally section. As you go through each step the info will populate on the right side here so you can keep track of all information. First pass on this.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Ryan Coughlin
Ryan Coughlin
Design @ Robin
Hire Me

More by Ryan Coughlin

View profile
    • Like