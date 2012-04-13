App Memory Logo

Midas Kwant

App Memory is an iPhone app that lets you play memory with amazing App Icons. This is the logo of the app I lately created with http://dribbble.com/datwelk & http://dribbble.com/yakim

Twitter (reasons why it has been rejected): @AppMemory
More info: http://www.getappmemory.com

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
