Business card - Letcafilms

Business card - Letcafilms business card branding
LetcaFilms, a Production Company from Miami FL wanted a new design for his brand. I started with the business cards, black and white with a new title "Need a Hand?" as the idea for the campaign.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
