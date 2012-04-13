Brian Luong

4 months and counting

Brian Luong
Brian Luong
  • Save
4 months and counting brian luong process
Download color palette

I've been working on this piece on and off. Turns out I started this piece about 4 months ago, annnnnnnnd it still isn't done.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Brian Luong
Brian Luong

More by Brian Luong

View profile
    • Like