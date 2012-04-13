Eddy Gann

The New Swipy

The New Swipy app icon coming soon icons ui iphone ipod ipad secret ios
The new Swipy app is coming!

It will include a new start screen, new highly polished app icon, new settings screen, and other visual tweaks.

Follow Swipy's progress on Twitter.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
