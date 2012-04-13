Brody Davis

I Like My Bike.

Brody Davis
Brody Davis
  • Save
I Like My Bike. bike gopro video bicycle seattle
Download color palette

A short video documenting a day of riding bikes around Seattle with a GoPro strapped on.
https://vimeo.com/40278183

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Brody Davis
Brody Davis

More by Brody Davis

View profile
    • Like